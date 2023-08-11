Target begins rolling out Starbucks to its curbside pickup at over 1,700 stores

Target earlier this week announced plans to roll out adding Starbucks to its Drive Up service at all of its stores with Starbucks inside and Drive Up service by October.

In a news release, Target announced on Wednesday that guests will be able to add Starbucks menu items to their Drive Up order and have it delivered to their car from inside the store. The new service has begun rolling out this summer and will be available at all of its stores that have a Starbucks inside as well as Drive Up service by October.

“Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they’re short on time,” said Mark Schindele in the news release, chief stores officer, Target. “We’ve continued listening to our guests, who’ve told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run. This one-of-a-kind service — available only at Target — is the latest example of how we’re innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests.”

The decision to roll out the service nationwide comes from the successful pilot program the store did where it tested out the process for both guests and employees, according to the Today Show.

The testing of the service at some stores proved that it was a popular idea, according to CNBC. Some of the most ordered items included the iced brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso, the birthday cake pop, and the iced caramel macchiato.

How it will work, according to Target:

Once you place a Drive Up order and you receive a notification that the item or items are ready for pick up, it will tell you that they are on the way through the Target app.

Then the guest will get a prompt about placing a drink or food order with Starbucks. All you have to do is make your Starbucks selection and click “Add for Drive Up”. Then you can pay for your order.

When you arrive at the store, go to the Drive Up parking area and click “I’m here” on the app. Then a Target employee will come out with your Drive Up purchase and your Starbucks order.

“Starbucks has a long history of adapting and innovating how we serve our customers, meeting them where they are,” said Mark Ring, senior vice president, U.S. Licensed Stores, Starbucks Canada and Siren Retail, in the news release. “Offering the Starbucks Experience to the Target Drive Up guest is a great example of two iconic brands creating a joyful moment in a way that Starbucks and Target are uniquely positioned to do together.”

Target says the Drive Up service is free of charge.