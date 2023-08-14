Tackling education: Peyton Manning to teach at Univ. of Tennessee

Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is heading to the classroom to pass his knowledge, not a football.

Manning has been named professor of practice at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Communication and Information.

He starts his tenure in the fall 2023 term, the school said in a news release, calling Manning, “a nationally recognized media personality, entrepreneur, sports commentator and former professional athlete.”

Manning, whom the school called a “true Volunteer” in honor of the university’s mascot, will join some classes during the upcoming year as a “featured expert, bringing significant industry experience to the classroom.”

The former quarterback will discuss several topics including sports reporting, video production, performance, leadership, communication and public speaking.

Manning is a 1997 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in speech communication. He led the football team to the SEC championship.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said in the news release. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

In addition to his Hall of Fame NFL career, he also has started the entertainment company Omaha Productions.

