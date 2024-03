State of the Union: Trump announces plan to give ‘Play by Play’ Biden’s speech

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will offer a live play-by-play analysis of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday.

According to an announcement posted on Trump’s Truth Social account, the former president’s commentary will begin at 9 p.m. ET Thursday when the speech is set to start.

“I will be doing, by popular request, a live and full ‘Play by Play’ analysis of The State of the Union Address, TONIGHT ON ‘TRUTH’ AT 9:00 P.M.,” read the announcement.

“If properly done, and if Joe has just a modestly good night, this speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World’s great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and, of course, the late, great, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill,” Trump added.

Trump went on to say, “I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the [Department of Justice], FBI, [attorney generals], and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!),” Trump continued. “We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!”

Trump will likely have a chance to comment on issues Biden has tackled and what he expects to take on should he win another four years in the White House.

Immigration has consistently ranked in multiple polls as the issue Americans are most concerned about. As for the economy, only 27% of Americans rated the country’s current economic conditions as excellent or good, according to a Gallup poll.

Abortion access is likely to be a topic Thursday as support for abortion rights neared record highs since the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Many believe it will not be so much what the president says but if he can get through the speech without gaffes as polls continue to show that Americans feel Biden may be too old for the job.

Biden will have many positives to present Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. While the president will focus on his vision for the nation’s future he will also remind Americans of what his administration has accomplished, she told NPR.

“He’s going to talk about the last three years. We have seen some historic achievements from this administration of the last two years,” Jean-Pierre said. “If you think about the infrastructure bill, a bipartisan bill, in the last administration, it was a punchline. Now we’re going to see infrastructure a decade.

“You think about the PACT Act that’s going to help veterans and their families. That was actually done in a bipartisan way as well,” Jean-Pierre explained. “But you think about the American Rescue Plan. It was only passed by Democrats, which got the economy back on its feet, because, when he walked in, it was a tailspin that was happening.”

