‘The Sopranos’ actor Vincent Pastore dies

Vincent Pastore, known for his tough-guy roles, including as Salvatore Bonpensiero on “The Sopranos,” has died.

He was 80 years old.

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Pastore was found dead by his friends on Aug. 1, according to The New York Times.

His manager said that his client had not been heard from for three days. The actor’s driver said he had last spoken to him by phone the day before he was found. A cause of death is being determined, Deadline reported.

While known for his role on the HBO series, Pastore did not start out as an actor. He was a nightclub bouncer and limo driver for 20 years. He eventually became a nightclub owner in New Rochelle, New York. Actors Matt and Kevin Dillon frequented the club after first meeting Pastore as a chauffeur, The New York Times reported.

The Dillon brothers persuaded Pastore to take acting classes and audition for roles in local theatre.

Among some of his early roles were “Goodfella,” “Carlito’s Way,” and “The Jerky Boys.”

He was also cast in other mob flicks such as “Gotti” and “Mickey Blue Eyes,” which saw him alongside other actors who would be cast in “The Sopranos.”

He said he learned what he needed to know to play those roles while growing up.

“It’s easier for me to play a tough guy than it is to play the good guy,” Pastore told The New York Daily News in 2000. “I grew up in a tough neighborhood. I didn’t study the classics. I’m a street actor. A lot of my training was on the set.”

He was born on July 14, 1946, in the Bronx but was raised in New Rochelle, New York, in an Italian neighborhood.

“I grew up in a pure Italian American home,” he told Edge, according to The New York Times. “Tradition. We lived in New Rochelle in an Italian neighborhood. I can still smell the pizza! Roller skating every Friday night at the Boys’ Club. Great memories. We saw bookies and loan sharks.”

While becoming a big star thanks to “The Sopranos,” he never forgot where he came from. He would typically spend time at a Pelham Bay social club. A photo was hung in his honor, but when his “Sopranos” character sold out Tony Soprano and it was found out he was an FBI informant, the picture was taken down.

“To that crew, it doesn’t matter to them that I was only acting on TV. A rat is a rat is a rat,” Pastore said. But once his character was killed off, the photo went back up.

“I’ve been forgiven,” he said. “At least, my picture is back up on the wall.”

Jerome “Gino” Raguso, a Bronx pastry shop owner, called Pastore a friend of 30 years, WNBC reported.

“It’s just, it’s heartbreaking. It is,” Raguso said, adding, “He never forgot his roots, never did. And he never forgot his friends.”

His co-stars also paid tribute to the actor.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler called him “A wonderful actor, a kind and loving man. It was an honor to know you and work with you,” Deadline reported.

Michael Imperioli called Pastore “a kind-hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends.”

Lorraine Bracco called him “a funny & charming man... just a beautiful soul.”

Pastore leaves behind his daughter, granddaughter, sister and brother, the Times reported.

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