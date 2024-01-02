Trending

Small earthquake shakes New York City, prompting reports of explosions

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
New York City

Earthquake FILE PHOTO: East river with Roosevelt Island tramway system and Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge over New York buildings. Initially reports of an explosion were reported, but officials believe it was a small earthquake. (SerrNovik/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tuesday morning brought reports of explosions in the Roosevelt Island and Queens areas of New York, but it wasn’t a blast that rocked the communities. Instead, it is believed it was a small earthquake.

WNBC reported that initially 60 fire and medical personnel were dispatched for the explosion reports, but no flames were found, so the fire department said it was “unfounded” and turned the scene over to Con Ed to investigate.

The United States Geological Survey said a 1.7-magnitude earthquake centered near Astoria, Queens, had hit the same area earlier Tuesday morning, WNBC reported.

Residents said they were awakened around 5:45 a.m. to noises and their buildings shaking.

There have been no reports of injuries, but first responders are checking to make sure that none of the buildings on Roosevelt Island were damaged.

It is rare, but not unheard of for the Big Apple to be hit by an earthquake. A 2.2 magnitude one hit Westchester County and parts of New Jersey last year.

It also isn’t the only quake to rock part of the East Coast this week. Another small earthquake occurred near Rockville, Maryland, Tuesday morning, The Washington Post reported. It registered 2.3 and happened about 9.5 miles under the Earth’s surface around 1 a.m., according to the USGS. There were also no reports of injuries or damage from the quake.

Most reports came from Montgomery County where Rockville is located but there were some reports in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

There were also earthquakes in Japan (7.5 magnitude) and Rancho Palos Verdes, California (4.1) yesterday, according to the USGS.

