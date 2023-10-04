Baltimore police say 4 shot on Morgan State University campus

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore said at least four people were shot on the campus of Morgan State University on Tuesday night.

>> Read more trending news

Police and medical personnel responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Baltimore sometime after 9 p.m. EDT, WBFF-TV reported. The address is of a student dormitory at the university and was adjacent to the Northeastern District police station, according to the Baltimore Banner.

BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LLhUyf3h8h — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told the television station that at least four people were shot, and the shooter is still on campus.

Police spokesperson Vernon Davis confirmed that same figure to the Banner. Their conditions were not immediately known, according to the newspaper.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also at the scene, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/MI37wuaLVV — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023

There was no indication of the extent of the victims’ wounds, or whether there were any fatalities.

Officials at Morgan State have asked students to shelter in place, according to WMAR-TV.

School officials said people should avoid the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center, WBAL-TV reported.

This is a developing story.