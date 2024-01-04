Shooting reported at Iowa high school

Authorities are investigating a shooting reported Thursday morning at Perry High School in Iowa.

‘Site has been secured,’ officials say

Update 10:25 a.m. EST Jan. 4: Dallas County officials said in a post on social media that the “site has been secured” after a reported shooting at Perry High School on Thursday morning.

“Multiple law enforcement and medical staff are on site for a shooting at Perry High School,” the post read. “The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.”

Authorities did not immediately say whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Original report: Dallas County officials confirmed that authorities were called to the school as classes resumed on the first day back from winter break, according to KCCI and KCWI. A spokesperson for the Perry Police Department told NBC News that they were dealing with “an active shooting at the high school,” though more information was not immediately available.

Authorities at the school told the Des Moines Register that by 9 a.m. local time (10 a.m. EST), they “believe it is no longer an active situation.”

A news conference is expected later Thursday.

Officials did not immediately say whether anyone was injured at the school, although WHO-DT reported that multiple ambulances were seen leaving the campus.

Nearby schools were closed or sheltering in place as authorities continue to investigate.

Perry, a city about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, has a population of about 7,800. Its high school is part of the Perry Community School District which serves about 1,785 students.

