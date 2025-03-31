‘Shōgun,’ ‘Dr. Kildare’ actor Richard Chamberlain dies

The actor known for roles in television miniseries such as “Shōgun” and “The Thorn Birds” has died.

Richard Chamberlain was 90 years old.

Chamberlain’s representative, Harlan Boll, said he died March 29 in Waimānalo, Hawaii, from complications after a stroke.

He would have been 91 on March 31.

Chamberlain was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Beverly Hills. He earned a bachelor’s degree in arts from Pomona College.

He joined the Army after college and served in Korea for 16 months, earning the rank of sergeant.

Chamberlain was a multi-hyphenate entertainer, not only as an actor, he was also a singer, a painter and an author.

According to IMDB, his first television acting gig was on an episode of “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.” He also had bit roles in “Gunsmoke” and other television shows through the 60s.

His big starring role, which cemented his career at the age of 27, was starring in “Dr. Kildare,” as the titular character. He won a Golden Globe in 1963 for best male TV star.

After the series ended, he moved to England to train as a serious actor, with British critics calling him assured, graceful and plucky.

He then went from episodic shows to television miniseries and big screen movies like “The Towering Inferno” in 1974, “The Man in the Iron Mask” in 1977, “Centennial” in 1978 and 1979, “Shōgun” in 1980 and finally, “The Thorn Birds” in 1983 and its 1996 sequel.

He won his second and third Golden Globes for "Shōgun" and “The Thorn Birds.” The miniseries also earned him Emmy nominations.

Through the 2000s, he continued acting in “Desperate Housewives,” “Chuck” and his final role in “Finding Julia” in 2019.

Chamberlain also had a career on the stage, playing Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” and opposite Mary Tyler Moore in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” which closed in previews.

Chamberlain leaves behind his “life long partner and best friend” Martin Rabbett, who wrote, "Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul," adding, “Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group