Sheriff: Woman rescued after she was kidnapped by passing someone a note

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman who was abducted made a brave move by passing a note to another customer asking for them to call 911 at a Chevron gas station in Seligman, Arizona earlier this week.

In a news release, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said on Aug. 22 around 5 p.m., a woman at a Chevron gas station in Seligman passed a note to another customer with her name on it and asked for them to call 911 to report that she had been kidnapped. The note went into depth about the description of the vehicle she was in and she provided a phone number. The note also said that they were heading to both Kingman and Las Vegas.

The sheriff’s office said the customer called 911 and deputies responded immediately. The customer provided descriptions of the man and woman and that the vehicle they were in had left westbound on Interstate 40.

Arizona Department of Public Safety was notified and later stopped the vehicle matching the description that the customer gave the sheriff’s office, according to KPNX.

Jacob Wilhoit, 41, was detained and the woman was found inside the vehicle, according to the news outlet.

The woman’s mother reported her missing earlier that day, the sheriff’s office said, according to KPNX.

Wilhoit was listed as a person of interest in the kidnapping report, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators learned that he had abducted the woman from a car dealership in Phoenix around 7 a.m. Monday. He had on a wig and was pretending to be a rideshare driver. Wilhoit reportedly restrained and drove to Las Vegas including a night at a park in Lake Mead.

Several firearms were found in the suspect’s vehicle. He has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and harassment, according to KPNX.

“The victim’s extraordinary action in passing the note, the customer’s willingness to assist, and the quick actions of YCSO and DPS saved the victim from her kidnapper and allowed her to return home with her family,” the sheriff’s office said.