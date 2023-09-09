Sheriff: Child shoots, kills 2-year-old toddler at a house in Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. — Officials say a child was shot and killed by another child who gained access to a gun in a house in Corbin, Kentucky.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were called out to 75 Martin Road in Corbin about a child that was accidentally shot by another child.

The Corbin Police Department and the Corbin Fire Department also responded to the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The child was taken taken to the hospital by the fire department. He later died from his injuries. The sheriff’s department identified the child as 2-year-old Milo Brooks.

Early investigative efforts revealed that Brooks was accidentally shot once in the head by another child who got access to a firearm, the sheriff’s department said.

“It’s our belief right now that the gun was on top of a refrigerator, and the child had crawled on a stool and a cabinet, and was able to retrieve the firearm,” Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte said, according to The Associated Press.

“You know, we answer many calls every day, but these here are ones that really hurt,” said Elliotte, according to WKYT.

Elliotte said his office is going to continue to investigate the child’s death and submit what they find to the Whitley County prosecutor’s office, according to the AP. The prosecutor’s office will then decide if any charges will be filed.