Several injured after commercial truck crashes into Texas DPS office

BRENHAM, Texas — Multiple people suffered serious injuries Friday when a person crashed a stolen commercial truck into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, officials said.

A person has been taken into custody in connection with the crash, according to the Texas DPS. Authorities did not immediately name the person.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

We can confirm that the Texas Rangers are investigating this incident. A suspect has been arrested and there is no further threat to the community.



Additional resources are en route to assist.



The incident happened just after 10:40 a.m. CDT, according to KBTX. It left at least 10 people injured — including the suspect — with three people in critical condition, two in stable condition and five with minor injuries, according to the news station.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KHOU that investigators believe the crash was intentional. The truck used in the incident had been stolen, according to the news station and KBTX.

“We believe this was a criminal act,” Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak told KHOU.

State Sen. Lois Kolhorst, who represents the area, confirmed in a statement, “According to law enforcement, this appears to be an intentional, criminal act.”

“This deliberate, heinous act is a reminder of the dangerous work done by our law enforcement and licensing agencies that work to provide public safety and services,” she said. “Please join me in praying for the innocent victims and their families at this time.”

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear. Authorities continue to investigate.

Brenham is about 80 miles northwest of Houston.

