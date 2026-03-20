Missing student James Gracey found dead in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — The investigation into the University of Alabama’s James Gracey’s disappearance and death continues.

Update: Gracey’s body was found on Thursday in water off a beach in Barcelona, The Associated Press reported.

He was found near where he was seen by his friends at a nightclub early Tuesday during spring break. Gracey was in the Spanish city visiting friends.

Police divers found and identified him, the regional police in Barcelona told the AP.

Police said initial signs indicate it was an accidental death, but the cause and circumstances of his death are unclear, CNN reported.

The investigation continues as police try to determine the cause of Gracey’s death. Initial findings are expected in days, but the final autopsy report could take several weeks, according to CNN.

His family released a statement after news that the 20-year-old student’s body had been found.

It read: “Our family is heartbroken as we confirm that Jimmy’s body has been recovered in Barcelona. Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.”

“We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people around the world. ... As we navigate this painful time, we kindly ask for privacy so that we may grieve together and begin to process this loss as a family,” the AP reported.

Original report: Gracey, 20, was last seen at a beachfront nightclub in Villa Olimpica on March 17, his parents told NBC News. He had been with friends at the Shoko club but had been separated from them, WBMA reported.

James Gracey, a 20-year-old junior at the University of Alabama, was last seen by a friend around 3 a.m. local time Tuesday outside Barcelona’s Shoko club on popular Barceloneta Beach, relatives said in a statement.https://t.co/jiSzhI6Udf pic.twitter.com/6SAs7onFvF — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 18, 2026

“That was the last time we’ve heard from him,” fraternity brother Cavin McLay said. Gracey is a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and is the chapter’s chaplain and philanthropy chairman.

He did not return to the short-term rental, his mother Therese Gracey said on Facebook.

Gracey is from Elmhurst, Illinois, outside of Chicago and is a junior at the University of Alabama. He was in Spain to visit friends who are studying in Europe, CNN reported.

A statement from the family said, “Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends.”

Police said they were informed about a person’s possible disappearance around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the Port Olímpic area.

His parents were told that his phone had been found, NBC News. CNN and Fox News reported that police said it had been stolen, and they recovered the device during the arrest of another person. Spain’s newspaper El Periódico, however, said police have not confirmed or denied they have the phone.

The Mossos d’Esquadra’s aquatic unit searched the water near where he was last seen, but no details were officially provided.

The nightclub also gave police security video from the time when James Gracey disappeared, according to WBBM. El Periódico said that police do not believe he left the club alone, but they have not identified who was with him.

The U.S. State Department did not give details on the case, citing “privacy concerns and other considerations,” and police did not give any details on their investigation.

The university said that while James Gracey was on a personal trip, the school told CNN, staff are in touch with the family and those associated with them to offer support and assistance in any way possible.”

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