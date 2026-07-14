Scott Bryce, ‘As the World Turns’ star, dies at 68

Scott Bryce, who played the wily Craig Montgomery over three decades on the longtime soap “As the World Turns,” died on Sunday after a long battle with esophageal and stomach cancer. He was 68.

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Bryce’s death was first announced in a now-deleted Facebook post by his longtime friend Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, according to soap journalist Michael Fairman’s website.

“A wonderful actor, a beautiful man and a terrific husband and father, Scott Bryce, passed tonight,” Arnaz wrote. “I am going to miss his eyes, his smile, his wit, his brain, his intelligence, his talent, his bravery, his laugh and his hugs. Dearest Jodi, dear Jackson, he’s watching over you now from a place of pure joy and will always be your guide. But I hate these goodbyes. Rest in peace you marvelous, magnificent man.”

Bryce was diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal and stomach cancer in 2025, according to NJ.com. He spoke about his battle during a September 2025 appearance on "The Locher Room“ podcast.

Bryce appeared in 280 episodes of “As the World Turns” from 1982 to 2008, according to IMDb.com. He played the charming but manipulative Craig Montgomery, who at one point in the series was paired with Meg Ryan in a memorable love triangle, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Bryce would remain with the show until 1991, but would reprise his role two more times (1993-94 and 2007-08), according to the entertainment news website. He would receive Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1986 and 1987.

Away from the soaps, Bryce’s résumé included guest spots and recurring roles on television series, Entertainment Tonight reporteed. They included “Murphy Brown,” “The Facts of Life,” “ER,” “Law & Order,” “Reba,” “Sex and the City,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Blacklist” and “30 Rock.”

Born on Jan. 6, 1958, in New York City, Bryce followed in the footsteps of his father, Ed Bryce, who also starred in several soap operas, Entertainment Weekly reported.

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