Shooter on scooter kills 1, injures 3 across 2 NYC boroughs; suspect in custody

NEW YORK — One person was killed and three others were wounded on Saturday by a man riding an illegal scooter in multiple connected shootings in two New York City boroughs, authorities said.

Police said a 25-year-old suspect is in custody.

The first shooting happened around 11 a.m. EDT in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn, WABC-TV reported.

Police said a 21-year-old man was walking and was wounded in the shoulder, according to WNBC-TV. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, the television station reported.

Watch as acting Police Commissioner Caban and NYPD executives provide an update on an incident that occurred in Queens earlier today. https://t.co/vkZiDfwLYp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 8, 2023

Seventeen minutes later, the same gunman allegedly shot an 87-year-old man in the Richmond Hill neighborhood of Queens, WPIX-TV reported. The man was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital, according to the television station.

Another shooting occurred at 11:35 a.m. EDT at 126th Street and Hillside Avenue, WABC reported. A 44-year-old man suffered a bullet wound to his face and is in critical condition, according to the television station.

Two minutes later, a 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. He was also taken to Jamaica Hospital with serious injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WNBC reported.

“We don’t know the motive. It seems that this is actually random,” said Joseph Kenny, the assistant chief in the New York Police Department’s Detective Bureau, according to CNN. “At this time, video shows that he’s not targeting anybody, he’s not following anybody. As he’s driving on his scooter, he’s randomly shooting people.”

Below are photos of the scooter and firearm recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/xtFxtT1bCZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 8, 2023

The suspect was apprehended by police just after 1 p.m. CDT, according to WABC.

“A firearm was recovered in the scooter -- a 9 mm pistol and extended magazine,” Acting Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban said during a news conference. “Given the violence this person was going to carry out, I want to extend my deepest thanks to all the men and women in the NYPD.

“Our hearts go out to each of the family members affected by this act of violence.”