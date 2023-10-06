The Savannah Bananas announce world tour for 2024

The Savannah Bananas announced their 2024 World Tour for 2024 on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

“Ladies, gentlemen, boys and girls, and Potassium Enthusiasts from around the world... this is the Greatest Tour Schedule in Sports,” the Savannah Bananas said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Savannah Bananas are “known for its quirky rules and viral dance moves,” according to WSB-TV.

“Banana Ball has become the fastest and most entertaining game in sports. With its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play, Banana Ball strips away the often criticized lulls and lengthy pauses typical of traditional baseball, delivering a high-octane and entertainment packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes. Banana Ball has 11 unique rules. The most notorious rule is that if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out,” the Savannah Bananas said on their website.

Here is the full list of cities where the world tour will head to next year:

Tampa Bay, Florida

Peoria, Arizona

Savannah, Georgia

Jacksonville, Florida

Houston, Texas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Gwinnett, Georgia

Durham, North Carolina

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Mesa, Arizona

Fresno, California

Sacramento, California

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Columbus, Ohio

Boston, Massachusetts

Nashville, Tennessee

Indianapolis, Indiana

Buffalo, New York

Washington, D.C.

Louisville, Kentucky

Cleveland, Ohio

Norfolk, Virginia

Salt Lake City, Utah

Des Moines, Iowa

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Miami, Florida

Plus, the Savannah Bananas will be partnering with Norweigan Cruise Line for a Banana takeover called “Bananaland at Sea.” This will be Oct. 14 to 18, according to USA Today.

Ladies, gentlemen, boys and girls, and Potassium Enthusiasts from around the world... this is the Greatest Tour Schedule in Sports 🌎✈️



Go Bananas with us in 2024: https://t.co/ejYelMNhVL



Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on December 1, 2023. Joining the list… pic.twitter.com/Lc1wV42D9K — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 6, 2023

On their website, the Savannah Bananas said you can get tickets two months beforehand. First, you will need to join the Ticket Lottery List before Dec. 1. It does not guarantee you tickets but if you are selected randomly, you will be able to buy tickets.

More information about the Savannah Bananas or ticket information can be found on their website.

If you are unfamiliar with how Banana Ball works, here are the rules, according to WSB-TV.