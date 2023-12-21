Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy

Attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, days after jurors ordered him to pay $148 million for spreading lies about two former Georgia election workers after the 2020 presidential election.

Court records show Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York. He listed debts of up to $500 million and assets of up to $10 million.

The filing came after a federal jury in Washington, D.C., on Friday ordered him to pay Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss $148 million for defamation.

Giuliani, who led the legal team for former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020, repeatedly claimed that the mother and daughter committed fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. In August, Giuliani admitted that the accusations were false, though he later told reporters that “everything I said about them was true,” The Washington Post reported.

In his bankruptcy filing, Giuliani listed “lawsuits” as a source of debt. He said he also owes the government nearly $1 million.

