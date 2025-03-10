Ross Stores opens more than a dozen new locations

In a reversal of a trend of store closings by other retailers and restaurants, Ross Stores announced that it has opened more than a dozen new locations across the country this month.

The company announced in a news release on Monday that it opened 16 Ross Dress for Less locations and three dd’s DISCOUNTS.

The Ross stores expanded the company’s reach in Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York.

The other brand, dd’s DISCOUNTS, added to markets that they already were located in, including California, Georgia and Texas.

Overall the company plans to add 90 stores nationwide during this fiscal year.

Ross operates 2,205 stores in 44 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

The company said in the news release that is targeting opening 2,900 locations under the Ross name and 700 under the dd’s DISCOUNTS name.

