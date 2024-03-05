‘Roots’ actor John Amos denies allegations of elder neglect filed by daughter

For a second time in a year, actor John Amos is denying reports that he is the victim of elder neglect.

In a statement to People, Amos, the star of the 1970s sitcom “Good Times” and the miniseries “Roots,” said a complaint by his daughter, Shannon, concerning the care he is being given by his son, Kelly, is unfounded.

“I want to first say that I am feeling well and working diligently on various projects that I am involved in at this time, including the docuseries that my son and I are producing, along with a music release,” Amos, 84, said. “I’d like to add that everywhere we go together, people refer to my son K.C. as my twin. I’m proud of him for who he is as a person: a caring, thoughtful human being who respects me and I him.”

“Now, I will say this for now: This story about neglect is false and unmerited,” he added. “The real truth will come out soon and you will hear it from me. Believe it.”

The complaint Shannon Amos filed with the Adult Protective Service triggered the investigation. TMZ reported that the Los Angeles Police Department is looking into new claims she made.

In a statement Monday to The Los Angeles Times, Shannon Amos alleged that her father’s health issues “have been downplayed despite multiple hospitalizations” under her brother’s care.

“People think this is about money and rivalry ... it is not,” she said in the statement. “We went through this before with my Mother, who also suffered tremendous neglect. We are trying to prevent the same thing from happening to my Father. I love my brother and I hope he will get the help he needs, but we need to prioritize the safety of my father who is vulnerable, first and foremost. Anything else can be addressed within our family.”

The statement went on to say, “Mr. Amos has been forcibly cut off from all family members, friends, inner circle, and business associates. It is crucial to emphasize that this is not a sibling rivalry, as falsely reported,” the statement said.

In July, K.C. Amos, 52, was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill his sister.

It is the second time Shannon Amos has filed a complaint saying her father is the victim of elder abuse.

She filed a complaint with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in June 2023, saying her father was being neglected by her brother.

John Amos denied those claims and said his daughter was the one behind any “elderly abuse” and that she had “taken advantage” of him.

According to TMZ, Amos was recently in the hospital for what he said was a routine checkup.

