Ron DeSantis suspends his 2024 presidential campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ended his 2024 presidential campaign ahead of the New Hampshire primary election, according to The Associated Press.

DeSantis, 45, has endorsed former President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times.

DeSantis posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his decision to drop out of the race, according to the AP.

“I am today suspending my campaign,” DeSantis said in a video, according to the Times. “Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear.”

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

“Winston Churchill once remarked that success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts. While this campaign has ended, the mission continues down here in Florida. We will continue to show the country, how to lead. Thank you and God bless,” DeSantis said, according to CNN.

DeSantis lost the Iowa caucuses by 30 percentage points to Trump, the AP reported. Polls in New Hampshire showed him in third place with about six percent of the vote, the Times reported.

