RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel will leave post on March 8

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ronna McDaniel

Stepping down FILE PHOTO: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel delivers remarks before the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. McDaniel announced Monday that she will leave her position on March 8. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The chairperson of the Republican National Committee is stepping down after mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump.

Ronna McDaniel announced she will leave her post as the head of the RNC on March 8, The Associated Press reported.

“I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing,” she said in a statement. “The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition.”

