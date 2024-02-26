RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel will leave post on March 8

The chairperson of the Republican National Committee is stepping down after mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump.

>> Read more trending news

Ronna McDaniel announced she will leave her post as the head of the RNC on March 8, The Associated Press reported.

“I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing,” she said in a statement. “The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition.”

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group