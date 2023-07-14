Rev. Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of Rainbow/PUSH Coalition

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is stepping down as president of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, the civil rights organization whose predecessor he founded more than 50 years ago, according to multiple reports.

Jackson made the announcement in a broadcast to volunteers, WLS-TV reported Friday. It was not immediately clear when he would step down.

Jackson is expected to announce his successor at the Rainbow/PUSH convention this weekend, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing unidentified sources.

Jackson founded People United to Serve Humanity, or PUSH, in 1971. In 1984, he founded the Rainbow Coalition. He merged the two groups into the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition in 1996.

