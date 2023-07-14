Trending

Rev. Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of Rainbow/PUSH Coalition

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rev. Jesse Jackson FILE PHOTO: Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during the 2022 National Action Network's Annual Convention at the Times Square Sheraton hotel on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Jackson is stepping down from the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. (Michael M Santiago/GettyImages/Getty Images)

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is stepping down as president of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, the civil rights organization whose predecessor he founded more than 50 years ago, according to multiple reports.

Jackson made the announcement in a broadcast to volunteers, WLS-TV reported Friday. It was not immediately clear when he would step down.

Jackson is expected to announce his successor at the Rainbow/PUSH convention this weekend, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing unidentified sources.

Jackson founded People United to Serve Humanity, or PUSH, in 1971. In 1984, he founded the Rainbow Coalition. He merged the two groups into the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition in 1996.

