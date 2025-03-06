Reports of shots fired at Corry Station, NAS Pensacola; sheriff says no signs of shooting

Officials are investigating an alleged incident at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of shots fired at about 10 a.m. CT at Corry Station, a sub-instillation at the Navy base, WEAR and WALA reported.

The sheriff said a complete sweep of the buildings showed no indications of shots fired, but they are still investigating. They planned to be on the base for about an hour.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons comes out to talk to reporters on scene. He said they received reports of three shots fired, but have swept the building and have no evidence of a shooting.



They’ll be on scene for about an hour more, he anticipated. pic.twitter.com/s3cCkLj6Re — Ben T. Grieco (@BenGriecoSports) March 6, 2025

According to a post on X.com, the Corry Station gates as well as the NAS Pensacola Main and West gates are closed due to the incident.

Corry Station gates and the Main Gate and West Gate to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola are closed. — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) March 6, 2025

Base officials initially posted on X that there was “a potential incident” at the base.

NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces along with local law enforcement partners are responding to a potential incident onboard Corry Station. Both Corry Station and NAS Pensacola are closed to incoming and outgoing traffic. — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) March 6, 2025

Base officials then said it was an “active shooter situation.”

NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces and local law enforcement entities are responding to an active shooter situation March 6 onboard Corry Station. (1/3) — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) March 6, 2025

"Our Security team is responding swiftly and expertly with our local law enforcement partners," said Capt. Chandra Newman. "Our concern is always the safety and welfare of our service members and their families." (2/3) — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) March 6, 2025

Gates to NAS Pensacola and Corry Station areas of operations are closed. More information will be posted to the air station's social media sites as it becomes available. (3/3) — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) March 6, 2025

The sheriff’s office, along with the Pensacola Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and area fire crews and ambulance crews have responded, the News Journal reported.

WEAR reported on air that at least two helicopters were flying over the area.

NAS Pensacola was the site of a shooting on Dec. 6, 2019, that was described by the Department of Justice as a terrorist attack. A member of Saudi Arabia’s air force was attending training on the base at the time when he opened fire in a classroom, killing three people and wounding eight, the DOJ said.

Corry Station houses one of the Navy’s Information Warfare Corps Training Command, one of four such commands.

Check back for more on this developing story.





