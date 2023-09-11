Trending

Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on train to Russia

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un believed to be on the way to Russia FILE PHOTO: DONG DANG, VIETNAM: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves in while on a 2019 trip to Vietnam (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images/Getty Images)

A North Korean train that is believed to be carrying leader Kim Jong Un is on the way to Russia for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean media is reporting, according to The Associated Press.

Citing unidentified South Korean government sources, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that the train likely left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Sunday evening and that a Kim-Putin meeting is possible as early as Tuesday, the BBC reported.

It has been reported by the Russian news agency Interfax that Kim is expected to visit “in the coming days.”

