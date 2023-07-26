Report: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh likely to be suspended for first four games of the season

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to be suspended for four games in the upcoming season for making false statements to the NCAA, according to CBS News.

Harbaugh is accused of providing false or misleading information to the NCAA during an investigation into alleged recruiting violations made in 2021 during an extended recruiting dead period stemming from COVID-19, Yahoo Sports reported.

“We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter,” Harbaugh’s attorney, Tom Mars, told ESPN. “At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter.”

Harbaugh has denied being purposefully dishonest with the NCAA, according to CBS.

The NCAA was investigating Michigan for recruiting violations, according to Sports Illustrated. In a notice of allegations sent to Michigan last winter, the association cited four Level II violations, SI reported.

The sanctions include meeting with two recruits during a COVID-19 dead period, texting a recruit outside of an allowable time period, having analysts perform on-field coaching duties during practice, and having coaches watch players work out via Zoom.

According to SI, coaches Mike MacDonald, Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome will all serve some type of punishment.

Michigan will play East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, and Rutgers in the first four games. All the games are home games.