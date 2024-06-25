Report: Elon Musk welcomes third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis

Tesla founder Elon Musk welcomed a third child earlier this year with Neuralink executive Shivon Ellis, according to a published report.

Musk, 52, and Zilis already share twins Strider and Azure, who were born in 2021, according to CBS News. The birth of the couple’s newest child was first reported by Bloomberg. The baby’s name has not been announced to the public.

According to USA Today, Musk has now fathered at least 12 children among three different women.

He has three children with Canadian singer Grimes, CBS News reported. Their first, named X Æ A-12, was born in March 2020; their second child, named Exa Dark Sideræl, was born in 2021, according to the news outlet. Their third child, named Techno Mechanicus, was born in 2023.

The billionaire and founder of SpaceX had six children with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, USA Today reported. Their first child died at 10 weeks from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Wilson and Musk were married from 2000 to 2008, CBS News reported.

The couple later had twins, Griffin and Vivian, in 2004, according to the news outlet. They were followed by triplets in 2006 -- Kai, Saxon and Damian.

According to her LinkedIn page, Zilis, 38, joined Neuralink, which was founded by Musk, in 2017. The Yale graduate was an adviser to OpenAI from 2016 to 2019, and served on the company’s board from 2020 to 2023.

