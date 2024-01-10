Recall alert: Sauce sold at Publix recalled over undeclared allergen

Ventura Foods is voluntarily recalling a sauce sold exclusively at Publix Super Markets because of an undeclared ingredient.

Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce contains traditional sweet and spicy barbecue sauce that may contain a fish (anchovy) allergen that is not declared on the label, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product, the FDA said.

This sauce was sold at Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The product being recalled is Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce in the 2-ounce container. The UPC code for the sauce is 0 41415 57162 4 and the use-by date is April 8, 2024

Publix has removed all affected products from its shelves, according to the FDA. To date, there have been no reported cases of illness from the sauce the FDA said.

If you purchased the sauce, either discard it or return it to the store for a full refund.

For more information, call Ventura Foods Customer Relations at 888-500-0086 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

