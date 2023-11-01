Recall alert: Q’Delicia recalls empanada products

WASHINGTON — A Florida-based company is recalling approximately 639 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry empanada products because they were not federally inspected, authorities said.

In a news release issued on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Q’Delicia, based in Jacksonville, is recalling the products because they lacked identifying marks.

That included lot codes, “best by” dates, establishment numbers or the USDA’s mark of inspection, according to the release.

According to the USDA, the items were produced this year between February and October.

The items recalled:

1.25-pound and 6.25-pound plastic bags containing “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA BEEF” and “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA MEAT GLUTEN FREE.”

1.25-pound and 6.25-pound plastic bags containing “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA CHICKEN” and “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA CHICKEN GLUTEN FREE.”

According to the FSIS release, the problem was discovered during the agency’s surveillance activities. It was determined that the empanada products were missing the USDA mark of inspection and were produced at a facility that was inspected by the agency.

The products were also distributed without a list of ingredients, the news release stated.

The FSIS said that there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from consumers eating the products.

The agency advised consumers not to eat them, and retailers have been urged not to sell them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Alejandro Gallego, manager, Q’Delicia, at deliciascolombianasjax@outlook.com.

