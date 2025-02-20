Recall alert: OdorStop boot, shoe dryers recalled, can catch fire

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 13,000 shoe and boot dryers made by OdorStop. The devices’ power switch can short circuit and arc, posing a fire hazard.

The OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers that were recalled are model numbers OSOBSDD2 or OSOBSDD. The model number can be found on the bottom of the appliance, the CPSC said.

They can dry and deodorize either two or four boots.

If you have the recalled dryer, you should stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free repair, which will be to install a new in-line fuse.

For more information, contact OdorStop at 800-414-2191 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.

The boot dryer was sold online on Amazon, OtorStop, Lowes and other websites from December 2018 through October 2023 for between $100 and $130, the CPSC said.

