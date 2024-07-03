Trending

Recall alert: Honda off-road motorcycles recalled; grips can detach

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Motorcycle

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 40,700 off-road Honda motorcycles. (cpsc.gov)

Honda has recalled 40,700 off-road motorcycles that will need repair.

The bike’s grip can come off the handlebar and could cause someone to crash, The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

The recall involves 2023 through 2024 motorcycles with the following model numbers:

  • CRF50F (red or white)
  • CRF110F (red or white)
  • CRF125F (red)

They all have “HONDA” printed on the seat with the model found on the frame above the engine. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the left side of the steering head.

They were sold from September 2022 through May 2024 for between $1,700 and $3,900.

To see if your bike is part of the recall, you can enter the VIN on Honda’s website and if it is on the list, you should stop using it and contact the company for a free inspection and repair, the CPSC said.

For more information, you can call Honda at 866-784-1870 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. You can also visit Honda’s website for more information.

