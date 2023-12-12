Recall alert: Holiday Nog recalled over possible undeclared egg allergen

Batches of eggnog have been recalled because they may contain an undeclared egg allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The 1.5-gallon size of the Holiday Nog from Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., purchased between Dec. 4th and Dec. 6th, may contain the allergen, the FDA stated.

The product label number that has been recalled is 7631005049 I 21-65.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all United Dairy Farmers store shelves. To date, there have been no reported cases of illness reported to the company,” the FDA said.

Anyone who purchased the item may return the product for a full refund.

Customers with additional questions should call the UDF Consumer Relations department at 1-800-833-1177 or call Prairie Farms at 618-659-5700.

