Recall alert: General Motors’ recalling all 950 driverless cars after 1 dragged a pedestrian

SAN FRANCISCO — General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its driverless cars to update software after an incident at the beginning of October in San Francisco.

>> Read more trending news

The recall is due to a collision detection subsystem of the Cruise Automated Driving Systems (ADS) software. That software may not respond correctly when a crash happens, according to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), obtained by Reuters.

At the beginning of October, a pedestrian was hit by a hit-and-run driver, Reuters reported. The pedestrian was thrown into a lane of traffic and was hit again by a Cruise robotaxi. That vehicle did not stop in time and ended up dragging the pedestrian. The pedestrian was critically injured, according to The Associated Press.

The recall is expected to address circumstances involving the collision detection subsystem that may cause the Cruise AV to try to pull over out of traffic rather than stay stationary. It involved the fully autonomous vehicles under General Motors’ Cruise which have passengers in them but not human drivers, the AP said.

The Cruise system “inaccurately characterized the collision as a lateral collision and commanded the AV to attempt to pull over out of traffic, pulling the individual forward rather than remaining stationary,” the company said, according to the AP.

General Motors in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators Wednesday said that once the software is updated, if a similar incident were to happen, the Cruise vehicle will remain stationary, according to the AP.

“We strive to continually improve and to make these events even rarer,” the statement obtained by the AP said. “As our software continues to improve, it is likely we will file additional recalls to inform both NHTSA and the public of updates to enhance safety across our fleet.”

NHTSA said all affected vehicles should be repaired before returning to the streets, USA Today reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group