Recall alert: Cotton candy machines sold at Aldi

About 21,690 cotton candy machines sold at Aldi have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers.

The heating element in the cotton candy maker can cause the sugar to ignite if it isn’t used with the included sugar receptacle.

The cotton candy makers have model number 836098, which can be found on the machine’s packaging and on the bottom of the appliance, the CPSC said

They were sold at Aldi from August to September 2024 for $15.

If you have the recalled cotton candy maker, you should not use it and contact either Wuensche or Aldi for a refund. You can return the machine to any Aldi for a refund or send a photo of it by email showing an unplugged cut cord, the model number and date code 08/2024.

For more information, call 800-325-7894 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET weekdays.

©2025 Cox Media Group