Recall alert: Celery sold at Walmart in 28 states recalled

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Celery sticks
Recall alert Celery sold in 28 states and Washington, D.C. has been recalled. (fda.gov)
Celery sold at Walmart locations across the country has been recalled because it could be contaminated with listeria.

The celery was produced by Duda Farm Fresh Foods and the recall only affects a single lot of washed and ready-to-eat 4 in/1.6 oz. Marketside Celery Sticks with the best if used by date of 03/23/25.

The four-pack of celery sticks has lot code: P047650 and UPC 6 81131 16151 0.

No other products are being recalled and all of the potentially contaminated celery is already past its best-by date and is no longer available. It could still be in people’s freezers for later use.

The celery was sold at Walmart locations in the following states:

  • Alabama
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming
  • Washington, D.C.

If you have the recalled celery, you should not eat it and throw it away.

For more information, email Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

