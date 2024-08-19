Trending

Recall alert: 83.5 tons of Perdue chicken nuggets, tenders recalled for possible metal contamination

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Perdue chicken

Recall alert The USDA has announced the recall of more than 83 tons of chicken. (USDA FSIS)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the recall of 167,171 or more than 83 and a half tons of Perdue chicken nuggets and tenders because of metal contamination.

Read more trending news

The department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets and chicken tenders were produced on March 23.

Three variations are part of the recall:

  • 22 oz. (1.38 lbs.) Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets with best if used by date 03 23 25
  • 29 oz. (1.81 lbs.) Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders with best if used by date 03 23 25
  • 22 oz. (1.38 lbs) Butcherbox Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets with best if used by date 03 23 25

All three of the products are in vacuum-sealed plastic packaging with establishment number P-33944. They were shipped to stores nationwide and also sold online, the USDA/FSIS said.

If you have the recalled chicken, you are told to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions, call Perdue at 866-866-3703.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!