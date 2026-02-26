Recall alert: 651K steam cleaners recalled; boiler can rupture, causing burns

More than 651,100 clothes steamers were recalled because the boiler can rupture if it is overfilled, corroded and if the pressure release valve malfunctions.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the recall affects portable Dupray Neat Steam Cleaners that are made to clean, detail, sanitize and deodorize household surfaces.

The recalled model is DUP020WNA with batch/date codes of 0118-01 to 0425-05. The code can be found on the rating label on the bottom of the cleaner.

They were sold online at Dupray.com and by Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Walmart and Amazon, among other stores, from April 2018 to December 2025 for about $150, according to the CPSC.

There have been 15 reports of the boiler rupturing with people having minor burns, bruises, cuts and even a broken wrist. There are also seven reports of minor property damage, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled steamer, you should not use it and go to the company’s website for a free replacement safety boiler cap. You will need to provide the device’s batch code.

For more information, contact Dupray at 800-881-8482, by email or online.

