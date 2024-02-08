Recall alert: 62K lighters recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 62,200 lighters that pose a fire or burn hazard.

The CPSC said the lighters do not have a child-resistant mechanism on them and were not tested to be child-resistant, meaning that a child under the age of 5 can turn them on and burn themselves or start a fire.

The Slim Soft and Slim Jet disposable lighters came in black, blue, clear, gray, red, white and yellow and have a molded circular grip. They are about 3 1/2 inches by 1 inch and have “DISSIM” printed on the side.

They were sold at independent stores across the country from September 2022 through November 2023 for $18.

If you have the lighters, you should stop using them and contact the company for instructions on how to destroy them and submit proof of the damage to get a free refund.

For more information contact VPR Brands at 888-420-8858 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or the company’s website.

