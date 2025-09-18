Trending

Recall alert: 481K Anker power banks recalled; can overheat, catch fire

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Anker power banks
Anker has recalled 481,000 power banks.
Nearly half a million power banks have been recalled because they can overheat and catch fire or burn someone.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 481,000 Anker Power Banks.

They have the following model numbers:

  • A1647
  • A1652
  • A1257
  • A1681
  • A1689

They can be used to charge phones, laptops and tablets, depending on the maximum output, the CPSC said.

Anker is on the front of the power bank, while the model number is on the back.

The serial number is on the back or side of the battery pack next to the word “SN Code.”

They were sold at Best Buy, Target, and other stores nationwide and sold online on sites such as Amazon, Walmart and others from August 2023 to June 2025 for between $30 and $50, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled power banks, you should not use them and visit Anker’s recall page to confirm if it is part of the recall.

If recalled, then contact Anker for a full cash refund or an Anker gift card.

You will have to send the company a photo of the power bank showing the model number, serial number, the owner’s name, date of the photograph and the word “recalled” written on the battery in permanent marker.

There were 33 reports of fire and explosions. Four people had minor burns. There was one report of substantial property damage.

