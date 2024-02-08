Recall alert: 2M Vornado, Steamfast, Sharper Image garment steamers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 2 million garment steamers because they can burn a user.

The CPSC said the steamers were sold under Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image brands.

The steamers can let out hot water from the nozzle while the device is heating up or during use, allowing whoever is using it to get burned.

The following items have been recalled:

Steamfast models:

SF-425



SF-435



SF-440



SF-445



SF-447

Vornado model:

VS-410

Sharper Image models:

SF-435 (white, black, light pink, hot pink, sage green, orange and teal blue)



SF-425 (white)



SF-440 (white)



SF-445 (white)



SI-428 (white)



F-447 (white)



VS-410 (black)

The brand name can be found on the side of the steamer and on a label on the bottom of the appliance, which also shows the model number.

The garment steamers were sold at a variety of retailers including Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon from July 2009 to January 2024. They retailed for between $14 and $35.

Owners of the recalled steamers are being told to stop using them and to contact Vornado, the maker of the devices, for either a replacement or refund, depending on the model, the CPSC said.

For more information, call Vornado at 888-240-2768 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Vornado’s website.

