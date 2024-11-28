Recall alert: 226K Hyundai vehicles recalled over rearview camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 226,100 Hyundai vehicles because of issues with the rearview camera not displaying an image.

The NHTSA said a damaged printed circuit board can cause the image not to display.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2021-2022

Santa Fe

Santa Fe HEV

Elantra

Elantra HEV

2022

Elantra N

Santa Fe PHEV

Dealers will replace the rearview cameras for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters in the mail alerting them to the recall after Jan. 19. Owners can call Hyundai at 855-371-9460. The internal recall number is 271.

