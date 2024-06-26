Trending

Recall alert: 21 million Miniverse ‘Make It Mini’ toy sets recalled

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

'Make It Mini' sets A toy company recalled 21 million Miniverse "Make It Mini" toy sets on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

A toy company on Tuesday announced that it is recalling about 21 million of its Miniverse “Make it Mini” toy sets due to the risk that resin included in the sets could cause burns or skin and respiratory irritation.

The recalled sets contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched or ingested, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. They include “Make It Mini Appliances,” “Make It Mini Food” and “Make It Mini Lifestyle” sets.

Resins included in the sets can be used to imitate items like a peanut butter jar, maple syrup or a milk container and imitates food when hardened, the CPSC said. They were included in more than three dozen sets.

Officials said MGA Entertainment, the company behind the toys, has gotten 26 reports related to the recall, including reports of skin burns and irritation and respiratory irritation. One person reported that their asthma was triggered by the resin, according to the CPSC.

The agency identified the sets being recalled by their item numbers and UPC codes, which can be found on the backside of the product wrapping. The CPSC released the following list of recalled sets:

Item No.Product descriptionUPC bar code
426028MGA's Mini Verse PIZZA PARTY035051426028
589938MGA's Miniverse Food/Diner PDQ035051589938
426011MGA's Miniverse Make It ICE CREAM035051426011
587200MGA's Miniverse-Food Series Cafe PDQ035051587200
120339MGA's Miniverse-Make It All You Can Eat035051120339
504153MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Halloween 3pk035051504153
593768MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Hllwn PDQ035051591768
504221MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday 3pk035051504221
593782MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday PDQ035051593782
591832MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen035051591832
591849MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini: Multi Pack035051591849
594918MGA's Miniverse-Make/Mini Fds Cfe 2pk 2A035051594918
505600MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ035051505600
516507MGA's Miniverse-Mini Birdfeeders035051516507
505631MGA's Miniverse-Mini Breakfast Shop035051505631
593904MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter 3pk035051593904
505471MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter PDQ035051505471
593720MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day 3pk035051593720
505457MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day PDQ035051505457
505662MGA's Miniverse-Mini Dinner Pack035051505662
505419MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ035051505419
591818MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Café S2A PDQ035051591818
505396MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ035051505396
591825MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Diner S2A PDQ035051591825
591856MGA's Miniverse-Mini Home S1A PDQ035051591856
505648MGA's Miniverse-Mini Ice Cream Shop053505505648
505372MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ035051505372
505686MGA's Miniverse-Mini Movie Theater S Pk035051505686
505693MGA's Miniverse-Mini Pastry Shop035051505693
505655MGA's Miniverse-Mini Sweets Shop035051505655
505372MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1B PDQ035051923749
505372MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ035051923459
505396MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Cafe S3B PDQ035051923510
505396MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ035051923428
505419MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Dnr S3B PDQ035051923527
505419MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ035051923435
505600MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ035051923442
591832MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen035051923503

Officials urged people who have the sets to stop using any that still have unused resins and to contact MGA for a refund or replacement.

The toys were sold at a slew of stores nationwide between October 2022 and June 2024, including Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Aldi and Hobby Lobby. They were also sold online on Amazon and other sites. They cost between $7 and $52, depending on the model and whether they were packaged in a box set.

The resins that prompted the recall include chemical substances that exceed the amount allowed in products for children by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act, officials said.

After the resins cure, they are longer hazardous, according to the CPSC.

Consumers can contact MGA by phone from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at 800-222-4685. They can also be reached by email at mvcustomer_care@mgae.com or online.

