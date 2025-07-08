Trending

Recall alert: 200K Ford vehicles recalled

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ford logo
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 200,000 vehicles. (WDnet Digital Creation Studio/WDnet Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford has recalled more than 200,000 vehicles because of a problem with the rearview camera display.

Read more trending news

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2018-2022

  • Transit Connect

2019-2020

  • MKZ
  • Edge
  • Continental
  • F-150
  • Nautilus
  • Fusion

2019-2023

  • Ranger
  • Mustang

2020-2021

  • EcoSport
  • Expedition
  • Navigator

2020-2022

  • Escape
  • F-250SD
  • Corsair

2020-2023

  • Aviator
  • Transit

2020-2024

  • Explorer

2021-2024

  • Bronco Sport

2022-2024

  • Maverick

A software error can cause the camera to have a blank image or the image generated when in reverse may remain on the screen when the vehicle is no longer backing up, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will correct the issue with a software update for free.

Owners will receive a letter in the mail after July 28 alerting them to the issue, but can contact Ford at 866-436-7332 directly with any questions. The carmaker’s internal recall number is 25S72, the NHTSA said.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!