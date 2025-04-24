Recall alert: 179K child car seats due to issue with seat’s headrest

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall for more than 179,000 child car seats.

The recall affects some Safety 1st Grow & Go Sprint child seats because children can pick off pieces of the headrest’s foam and possibly choke on them, the NHTSA said.

“The headrest foam pad is not adequately secured,” the agency said.

The recalled model numbers include:

CC321GYU

CC321GYUD

CC321GYY

CC321GYYD

CC321HAO

CC321HAR

Dorel Juvenile Group will send a free replacement headrest pad assembly kit.

Owners of the recalled car seats will be alerted to the issue by mail after June 9.

You can contact Dorel directly by phone at 877-657-9546 or by email.

©2025 Cox Media Group