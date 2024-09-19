Recall alert: 137K platform beds recalled; could collapse

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 137,000 platform beds that could collapse.

The Lucid Platform Beds had upholstered square tufted headboards and came in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. They were sold in the following colors: beige, black, charcoal, cobalt, pearl and stone.

The beds had wooden supports spanning the bottom and wooden support legs. A white federal law label with “Made For: CVB Inc, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321″ printed on it can be found on the back of the headboard.

The platform beds were sold at stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Belk, Brookside, eBay, Home Depot, JC Penney, Lowes, Lucid, Macy’s, Menards, Overstock, QVC, Sears, Target, Malouf VIP, Wayfair and Walmart. They were on the market from September 2019 through April 2024, retailing for between $150 and $250.

The CPSC said there were 245 reports of the bed breaking, sagging or collapsing.

You should stop using the bed and contact Lucid for a free replacement bed frame. You will have to write “recalled” with a permanent marker on the support rails and take photos of the bed and rails or a photo of the law label and send them to Lucid by email to get the free replacement.

For more information, you can contact Lucid by phone at 888-910-0236 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. You can also email or contact the company online.

