Recall alert: 129K Ram 1500s recalled due to turn signal malfunction

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
red Dodge Ram 1500 LongHorn, pickup parked in park, back view

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Ram 1500 trucks due to a turn signal issue. (Виталий Сова - stock.adobe.com)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 129,000 Ram 1500 trucks because of an issue with the vehicle’s turn signals.

The NHTSA said Chrysler has recalled some 2023 through 2024 Ram 1500 trucks because the turn signal self-canceling feature may not work correctly.

Dealers will inspect the steering column control module and replace it for free if needed.

Owners will get a letter in the mail alerting them to the issue after Oct. 29 but can call Chrysler directly at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is A1B.

