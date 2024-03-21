Recall alert: 116K Mercedes recalled

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 116,000 Mercedes. A connection under the passenger seat may not be secured and could cause it to overheat.

The NHTSA said the overheating connector can increase the risk of a fire.

Some of the following vehicles are part of the recall:

2023-2024 GLE 350

2020-2024 GLE 450

2020-2023 GLS 580

2020-2023 GLE 580

2019-2023 GLS 450

2021-2023 Maybach GLS 600

2021-2023 AMG GLS 63

2021-2024 AMG GLE 53

2021-2024 AMG GLE 53 Coupe

2021-2024 AMG GLE 63 S

Dealers will look at the 48-Volt connections and tighten them if necessary. The work will be done for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will be informed by letter in May about the issue, the NHTSA said.

If you have questions, you can call the company at 800-367-6372.

