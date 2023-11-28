Princess Diana’s ruff-collared blouse, worn in engagement portrait, to be auctioned

Trending

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The blouse and a dress Diana wore are set to be auctioned next month.

Diana's blouse to be auctioned

A ruff-collared, pale pink blouse that Princess Diana wore in her official engagement portrait will go up for auction next month.

The blouse is expected to fetch up to $100,000 at the auction.

The blouse was designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, the couple who designed Diana’s wedding dress.

Diana chose the blouse for a portrait that was taken by Lord Snowdon, the husband of Princess Margaret.

The fabric of the blouse was salvaged from a dress that had been damaged when a client left a mascara stain on the skirt while trying it on, Elizabeth Emanuel wrote in her book “A Dress for Diana,” CNN reported.

The blouse is being auctioned by Julien’s Auctions, a Beverly Hills auction house that is conducting the sale.

Another of clothing item that belonged to Diana – an evening dress she wore in public twice – is expected to sell for up to $200,000 at the same auction.


