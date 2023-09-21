Trending

Powerball: Here are the numbers from Wednesday’s drawing

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Powerball: The Powerball jackpot has not been won since July 19. (Mario Tama/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Numbers were drawn for the $672 million jackpot in Powerball, the 10th-largest in the promotion’s history. Wednesday’s drawing was the 27th since a winning ticket was sold in July, lottery officials said.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 16-27-59-62-63 and the Powerball was 23. The multiplier was 3X.

If someone wins Wednesday’s grand prize, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $320.5 million before taxes.

If someone does not win the big prize, it is likely that the jackpot will climb into ninth place in the all-time list, and possibly even move up to No. 8 all-time.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).
  • $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).
  • $672 million (estimated) – Sept. 20, 2023.

2023 Powerball jackpots won

  • Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
  • March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
  • April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
  • July 19 — $1.08 billion — California


Latest trending news:

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!