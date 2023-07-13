Powerball: Here are the numbers from Wednesday’s drawing

Numbers for the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot in history were drawn on Wednesday night, and ticket buyers are hoping to snap a nearly three-month drought and take home the $750 million prize.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 23-35-45-66-67 with a red Powerball number of 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is the sixth-largest in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

If someone matches all of the numbers on Wednesday and selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. If the winner decides to take the lump sum option, the cash value amount will be approximately $378.8 million before taxes, lottery officials said. If someone does not win, Wednesday’s drawing could move closer to top-five status among Powerball jackpots.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023, drawing, lottery officials said in a news release. That was when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times during 2023. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023, drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots, according to Powerball.com:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California)

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee)

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts)

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington)

$750 million (estimated) – July 12, 2023 drawing

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland)

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California)

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York)

$632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022 (One ticket from Florida)

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. EDT.