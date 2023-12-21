Trending

Powerball: Here are the numbers from Wednesday’s drawing for $572M jackpot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Powerball

Powerball: No one has won the jackpot since Oct. 11. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Anticipation continues to grow as the Powerball jackpot has zoomed past the half-million mark and is heading closer to the $600 million plateau. Numbers were drawn for Wednesday’s grand prize, which was at $572 million.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers selected Wednesday were 27-35-41-56-60 and the red Powerball was 16. The multiplier was 2X.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $286.7 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

The last winning Powerball ticket was sold on Oct. 11 in California and was worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).
  • $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023

  • Feb. 6 – $754.6 million (Ticket sold in Washington).
  • March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million (Ticket sold in Virginia).
  • April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million (Ticket sold in Ohio).
  • July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion (Ticket sold in California).
  • Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion (Ticket sold in California).
Latest trending news:

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!