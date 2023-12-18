Pope Francis: Priests can bless same-sex unions

Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless couples in same-sex relationships, according to the Vatican.

The approval came in a declaration released Monday by the Vatican’s doctrine office, The Associated Press reported.

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez noted in the document, which was reviewed and signed by Francis, that the decision does not change “the traditional doctrine of the church about marriage.” It allows for no type of liturgical rite or blessing but instead permits “a broadening and enrichment of the classical understanding of blessings.”

“It is precisely in this context that one can understand the possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples without officially validating their status or changing in any way the Church’s perennial teaching on marriage,” he wrote.

Previously, the Vatican has argued against blessing same-sex couples.

